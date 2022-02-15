February 15, 2022

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Too weird to check: Attempted assassin in mayoral shooting a gun-control activist?

Frankly, this looks like a young man in the middle of a mental-health breakdown that’s been a long time coming. His last column at the [Louisville Courier Journal] hinted at this too, a few months before he briefly went missing:

I went to school and became exceptional. I beat the odds. My parents allowed me to invest in a bright, comfortable future where I will have earned the benefit of the doubt in a world where my skin color automatically denies me such right.

I’ve earned the right to say I’m not one of the poor, miserable “others” in the streets begging for a handout. I’m America’s bright future. I’ve become another symbol of neoliberal progress where my title and my “recognized” name will give hope to those in desperate need of food, security and shelter.

And thus I’ve become destroyed. No longer myself. But another tool of oppression.

Picking up a gun to force his “revolution” seems inevitable from this long descent. His “revolutionary love letter” all but promised a violent uprising of some sort. And yet, in a media world where honking horns and Spotify contracts are treated like ackshual violence, no one seemed to notice Quintez Brown’s leap off the deep end until he tried to assassinate another local politician. And even then, the same media outlet on which his descent can be chronicled seems less than interested in tying this violence to either Brown’s clear political support for totalitarian systems or his mental health. Don’t expect much more national media coverage of this either, for the same reasons that the LCJ is treading lightly now.