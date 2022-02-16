February 16, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Seattle’s Transit System ‘Unusable’ due to Toxic Fentanyl, Meth Smoke.

The Times reported the transit system has become overloaded with reports of toxic fentanyl, meth smoke and volatile behavior. It has created a toxic work environment for employees and has scared off travelers.

In an attempt to turn things around, the city plans to release a new “Safety, Security and Fare Enforcement Initiative” in February. The initiative incorporates surveys and comments from 8,000 people.

The Times reports that plan hopes to improve the dangerous environment, welcome back commuters, but also show compassion to those who are doing drugs, and especially homeless people, as “a necessary step on its journey to becoming an anti-racist mobility agency” according to the King County website.