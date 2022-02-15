February 15, 2022

RIP, P.J. O’ROURKE: Multiple sources are reporting the death at age 74 of P.J. O’Rourke — if they’re correct, one of the great satirists and prose stylists of the last 50 years has passed away. (And if they’re wrong, O’Rourke’s next column has just written itself.)

Earlier today, Jim Treacher linked to O’Rourke’s classic 1979 National Lampoon article: “How to Drive Fast on Drugs While Getting Your Wing-Wang Squeezed and Not Spill Your Drink.”

Here’s my 2014 interview with O’Rourke discussing his-then new book, The Baby Boom: How It Got That Way (And It Wasn’t My Fault) (And I‘ll Never Do It Again). Sadly updates to PJ Media (no relation, as we confirmed during the interview) over the intervening years have obliterated the graphics and links to the MP3s, but at least the the transcript of the interview, and the YouTube version of its audio, are still online.