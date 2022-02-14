February 14, 2022

OUT ON A LIMB: No, Biden, Ending Mask Mandates Isn’t ‘Premature.’

It’s a pretty rich stance by Brandon’s handers, since as Ed Morrissey notes, “The disconnect between the White House and other Democrats executives just landed on Joe Biden’s doorstep — literally. Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser announced earlier today that they will stop requiring indoor venues to verify vaccination before allowing entry. And while Biden insists that mask-mandate rollbacks are ‘premature,’ Bowser pledged that the district’s mandates will be ‘rolled back’ in two weeks[.]”