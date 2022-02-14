February 14, 2022

MICHAEL WALSH: The Whole World is Watching.’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has involved the 1988 “Emergencies Act,” which allows the central government to take “special temporary measures that may not be appropriate in normal times” in order to to crack down on the protest.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will activate rarely used emergency powers, including cutting off financing, to end protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed parts of the capital. The government, saying the protests were damaging the economy and Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner, introduced sweeping measures to support police forces and bring crowdfunding platforms under terror financing oversight.

The “Freedom Convoy” protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a COVID-19 vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, have drawn people opposed to Trudeau’s policies on everything from pandemic restrictions to a carbon tax. “The blockades are harming our economy and endangering public safety,” Trudeau told a news conference. “We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue.”

“Dangerous activities” such as peaceful protest… not to mention “temporary measures” like “two weeks to flatten the curve…”

* * * * * * * *

Back in the day, the comic strip Pogo, by Walt Kelly, was immensely popular. Perhaps its most famous moment came on April 22, 1970—the first Earth Day—when Kelly drew a poster depicting his title character, a possum, sadly contemplating a trash-strewn landscape and observing, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” The Left loved that sentiment then, and they love it now. Except that the players have switched sides.

And this time, the whole world is watching