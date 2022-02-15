«
February 15, 2022

OH: NIH Spent a Shockingly Small Part of Its Budget on COVID Research in 2020.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Flashback: CDC, You Had One Job. But NIH spent significantly more on “social determinants of health” than on Covid.

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:06 am
