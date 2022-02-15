February 15, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Stacey Lennox: A Gigantic COVID Revision Is Coming – Don’t Let the Biden Administration Get Away With It. “The failure of the Biden administration to massage the data to match reality and declare victory over the virus made it clear the response was never about public health. It was about politics and control. However, COVID-19 is becoming politically inconvenient for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms.”

Athena Thorne: The Democrats’ Laughable 2024 Bench. “Quick! Off the top of your head, try to name a viable Democrat candidate who could draw the kind of widespread, solid support needed to win a general election in our fairly evenly divided country.”

Yours Truly: What the Hell Is Putin Up To? And What the Hell Is Biden Thinking? “In response to Putin’s genuine provocations, the U.S. and NATO are moving around a few thousand troops and some fighters and bombers. It’s almost as though we’re saying, ‘This is all we’ve got, if you were worried we might be serious.'”

Plus: Who You Gonna Believe on Wage Growth, Joe Biden Or Your Own Lyin’ Eyes?