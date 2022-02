D.C. MAYOR TO DROP INDOOR VACCINE MANDATE FOR BUSINESSES.

The city’s mask mandate for indoor spaces will also be “dialed back” starting March 1, said Bowser. While masks will not be required at restaurants, entertainment venues, churches, grocery stores, or other, similar venues, they will still be required in schools after that date.

Sure, that punishes DC kids, but it at least eliminates the odds that Bowser will be caught violating her own mask mandate: