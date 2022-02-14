«
»

February 14, 2022

WHAT WOULD WE DO WITHOUT EXPERTS? Experts: Freedom is Fascism. “If you don’t let the government take your stuff and dictate outcomes, you don’t believe in the beautiful freedom that comes from submitting to the State.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:11 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.