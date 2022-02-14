February 14, 2022

DEBUNKING THE WARREN REPORT: Emerald Robinson published a piece on Substack today about Thomas Lipscomb‘s forthcoming book “The Oswald Letter” and it reveals a calm, reportorial approach to the still-unsettled questions about the assassination of JFK. It also raises newer questions never asked before.

This is not tin-foil hat stuff. Lipscomb discovered many facts that truly challenge the integrity of the Warren Commission. In the excerpt published today, Lipscomb and co-author Jerome Kroth look at an artifact from that fateful day and explain how it severely undermines the Report.

The windshield of the limousine in which Kennedy was killed has been in the National Archives for almost 59 years. The problem is that it’s highly unlikely that is it genuine, and the history of this windshield points to solid forensic evidence that one of the bullets — possibly the lethal one — fired into the car came from the front, not from behind where Oswald was allegedly perched in the Book Depository:

The Secret Service had the Presidential limousine shipped from Dallas to the White House garage the night of the assassination. Then they sent it to the Ford Factory at River Rouge in Detroit, where it was built, for refitting. […] a senior manager there was ordered to immediately report to the glass plant lab. In a recorded interview, [the senior manager} said “And the windshield had a bullet hole in it, coming from the outside through…it was a good, clean bullet hole, right straight through, from the front. And you can tell, when the bullet hits the windshield, like when you hit a rock or something, what happens? The back chips out and the front may just have a pinhole in it…this had a clean round hole in the front and fragmentation coming out the back.”

The Ford employee’s story is backed up by interviews with Dallas police officers who also said “There was a hole in the left front windshield…It was a hole, you could put a pencil through it…you could take a regular standard writing pencil…and stick [it] through there.” Lipscomb interviewed several people on the record who saw the windshield, including hospital staff.

Two really strange facts stick out: First, the windshield in the National Archives has no such hole. Second, and perhaps more ominously, not a single person who could verify that there was a shot from the front — including the surgeon who inserted the tracheal tube in the dying JFK — was quoted in the Warren Report. Many were never even interviewed by federal authorities.

There are a lot more details to come…