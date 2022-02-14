February 14, 2022

DAVID DEAVEL: The Prescription for Modern Medicine is Not Racial. “While public health officials have detonated their credibility in the age of Covid-19, Americans have still largely retained their respect for and trust in medical professionals. Dr. Fauci may be less credible than Dr. Pepper or even Austin Powers’ nemesis Dr. Evil, most people reason, but the men and women at my clinic are trustworthy professionals, right? Frighteningly enough, for those following the medical profession and medical education, a fixation on the goals of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in both medical schools and healthcare systems is making our once-top-notch American medical care more politicized and racialized but less effective.”

Just what an aging population needs.