February 14, 2022

R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Biden says he’s running in 2024, but 2020 Democratic presidential candidates keep coming to NH.

Klobuchar is far from the only 2020 Democratic presidential contender to return to New Hampshire.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who ended her struggling White House campaign two months before the start of the primary and caucus calendar, traveled to the Granite State last April to highlight the Biden administration’s investments in broadband.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who suspended his presidential campaign a month after Harris, came back to New Hampshire in December to headline a major state party fundraising dinner.

Buttigieg also made a stop in the state in December to showcase the benefits of the recently passed $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure, which was a top domestic achievement of the Biden administration.