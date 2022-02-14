February 14, 2022

Jake Tapper Levels Biden Over Outright ‘Rejection’ Of Army Report: ‘It’s Difficult To Overstate How Insulting It Is.’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper took issue with President Joe Biden’s outright dismissal of a nearly 2000-page Army After-Action Report (AAR) detailing his administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Tapper addressed the report as he wrapped up Sunday’s broadcast of “State of the Union,” arguing that while he believed Biden cared about the men and women in uniform – and often in harm’s way — he couldn’t understand why that concern did not translate to a willingness to take the investigation “more seriously.”

…

The report also indicated that no one was on the same page when it came time to evacuate Kabul. “At the embassy, U.S. troops went room to room on Aug. 15, pressing people to meet deadlines and get ready to go, an Army officer from the 10th Mountain Division told investigators. Some State Department personnel were ‘intoxicated and cowering in rooms,’ and others were ‘operating like it was day-to-day operations with absolutely no sense of urgency or recognition of the situation,’” one officer said.

…

Tapper took issue with Biden’s outright dismissal of the report, saying, “It’s difficult to overstate how insulting it is, given the full content of the 2,000 pages of documents in this U.S. Army investigation which CNN has also obtained,” he said, noting that many of the people interviewed during the investigation were career soldiers with “little political motivation to lie and heavy legal and moral obligation to tell the truth in sworn statements.”

“I don’t doubt President Biden cares, but I do not understand why he would not manifest that care into taking this investigation more seriously, absorbing the tragic details, contemplating the obvious failures of his administration. Failures that cost lives,” Tapper continued.