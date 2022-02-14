February 14, 2022

THIS IS CNN: CNN says Joe Rogan using the N-word is ‘another January 6 moment.’

The CNN article’s title has since been changed to “Why shrugging off Joe Rogan’s use of the n-word is so dangerous,” but the first two paragraphs of Blake’s writing still encapsulate the idea behind the original headline given to the piece.

“The podcaster Joe Rogan did not join a mob that forced lawmakers to flee for their lives. He never carried a Confederate flag inside the US Capitol rotunda. No one died trying to stop him from using the n-word,” wrote Blake.

“But what Rogan and those that defend him have done since video clips of him using the n-word surfaced on social media is arguably just as dangerous as what a mob did when they stormed the US Capitol on January 6 last year,” he continued.