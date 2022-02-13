February 13, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE POTEMKIN FOOTBALL VILLAGE: Los Angeles Accused Of Hiding Homeless Crisis For Super Bowl Weekend.

Related: The Coming Covid Apocalypse. “Something is going to break this weekend and it is not going to be pretty. LA County health officialdom has no credibility left to lose, so if they try to actually enforce anything the most likely outcome will be more than simply ignoring it. I dare them to go into a pub and start writing tickets when the crowd is three beers into the game. Or imagine you are an usher in the stadium, charged by some official, and you have to ask someone to leave because they finished their popcorn ten minutes ago and their mask is still down. That’ll make for interesting television between the plays. For certain they are going to look extremely foolish on global television.”