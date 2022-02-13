February 13, 2022
I THOUGHT THE GENEVA CONVENTION PROHIBITED TORTURE? New Zealand plays Barry Manilow to repel parliament protesters.
Authorities in New Zealand have been playing Barry Manilow’s greatest hits in an attempt to dislodge protesters camped outside the parliament building.
Songs by the US singer are being played on a 15-minute loop, along with the Spanish dance tune, Macarena.
The demonstrators, who are angry at Covid-19 vaccine mandates, responded by playing songs such as Twisted Sister’s We’re Not Gonna Take It.
Advantage: Demonstrators!