February 13, 2022

JOHN NOLTE: In This Fight, Justin Trudeau Is George Wallace.

Trudeau is the villain fighting an unjust cause.

Trudeau is the fascist willing to destroy innocent people’s livelihoods to enforce immoral laws.

Trudeau is the gangster ready to commit violence rather than admit he is wrong.

If you want to know why Trudeau has been forced into hiding and why he serially melts down into a puddle of fecklessness in public, it’s because he is wrong. It’s that simple. He has no moral ground to stand on, which is why he’s attempted to manufacture it with lies about “racists” and “swastikas.” But in this ongoing civil rights standoff, everyone knows the bottom-line question is this…

How far is Trudeau willing to go to enforce a mandate for a vaccine that doesn’t even stop the spread of the coronavirus? How much violence is he willing to commit? How many livelihoods is he willing to annihilate for a vaccine that doesn’t even stop you from catching the virus?

Not that the success of the vaccine matters. Even if the vaccine did eradicate the virus, his stance would be just as immoral, but now that we know the vaccine does not stop the transmission, his stand looks especially foolish.

Like George Wallace and his fellow Democrat Bull Connor and all the Democrats who created and enforced Jim Crow, Trudeau is a bully checkmated by his own immoral choices.