February 13, 2022

WELCOME BACK, CARTER: Real Wages Have Declined By This Much Since Biden Took Office.

To be fair, not all the economic news is bad for President Biden.

For example, we did recently see very high levels of economic growth in 2021. However, that’s likely more of a “bounce back” from the massive pandemic dip in 2020 than a reflection of true growth from sound economic policy.

Similarly, the unemployment rate has ticked down to just 4%, which isn’t bad at all. Yet this only counts those seeking work. The Democrats’ massive welfare spending and continued closure of schools have led to millions of Americans dropping out of the labor force entirely, a key problem not captured by the decent-seeming unemployment rate.

Add this context to surging inflation and declining real wages and whatever spin the president has put on this economy quickly falls apart. Nonetheless, the president keeps insisting that “the Biden economic plan is working.”

Working for who, exactly?