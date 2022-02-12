February 12, 2022

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Nothing Says Corruption and Chaos Like a Teacher Giving a Kid A’s When She Left Months Ago for Private School.

Great news. A sixth-grader received glowing grades in P.E. and Social Studies from her teachers at a middle school in year three of San Francisco Unified School District’s COVID-19 annus horribilis. School records show that the unidentified girl received two As as a student at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School.

Bad news. She hadn’t gone to the school the entire year.

Worse news. The school district had been counting her as a student, thus getting federal funds for the entire year also.

How many others are out there?