February 12, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED: Banning Joe Rogan.

The New Hotness? Banning Rap Music! NYC Mayor Eric Adams Calls On Tech Companies To Police “Alarming” Drill Music.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on social media companies to help police gun violence linked to “alarming” drill music. “We pulled Trump off Twitter, because of what he was spewing. Yet we’re allowing music, displaying of guns, violence. We’re allowing it to stay on these sites,” Adams said in a press conference today, adding that he wants to hold a meeting with high profile rappers in the Brooklyn drill scene.

Adams’ statement comes after the recent deaths of two young Brooklyn drill rappers. Last Tuesday, ABC News reports, 22-year-old Tahjay Dobson, aka Tdott Woo, was shot and killed in front of his home in Brooklyn hours after signing a record deal. And Jayquan McKenley, an 18-year-old rapper from the Bronx known as CHII WVTTZ, was shot and killed while leaving a recording studio in Brooklyn on Sunday.

“There are thousands of Jayquans in our city right now. Thousands of children experiencing homelessness and poverty, who need educational support, who are at high risk,” Adams said in a speech on Thursday. “We cannot let thousands of children lose their lives to violence and neglect … Like many young men, Jayquan was an aspiring rapper. ‘Aspiring’ is a word that means hope, but his music was anything but hopeful.”