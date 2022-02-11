February 11, 2022
As A LEGENDARY TRUMP SUPPORTER ONCE SAID, “EVER GET THE FEELING YOU’VE BEEN CHEATED?”
Shot: Biden’s hardline Russia reset.
“A Biden Administration will confront Russian aggression from a position of strength, even as we work to maintain strategic stability,” said campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo.
“Unlike this Administration which has never taken the Russian threat seriously, Joe Biden will rally our allies to deter Russian aggression as a united front, and protect the interests of Western democracies.”
—Axios, September 18th, 2020.
Chaser: White House Tells Americans to Leave Ukraine ‘Immediately.’
—NRO, today.
UPDATE: Biden and Putin will talk Saturday as US warns Americans to leave Ukraine in 48 hours over fears of Russian attack.
What could go wrong?