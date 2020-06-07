February 12, 2022

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: New York Times senior editor resigns amid backlash over controversial op-ed. James Bennet’s resignation comes after backlash on a comment piece written by a GOP senator called for using military force on protesters.

—The Grauniad, June 7th, 2020.

● Chaser: Have your Trader Joe’s and eat it too: Nikole Hannah Jones criticizes Rev. Al for admitting shoplifting is out of hand. “Jones lashed out at Sharpton and accused him of legitimizing ‘the carceral state.’”

—John Sexton, Hot Air, Thursday.

● Hangover: