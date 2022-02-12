February 12, 2022

21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Selfridges tempts shoppers with sex therapy and ‘psychedelic trips.’

Selfridges is to offer sex therapy and drug-free “psychedelic trips” in the luxury department store’s latest gambit to tempt shoppers back into stores.

From 28 February, the retailer, which has outlets in Manchester, Birmingham and London, will offer the headline-grabbing services as part of its Superself event, which it claims “takes visitors on a journey of uplifting self-discovery and nurturing self-care”.

The therapy sessions are being provided in partnership with The Stack World, a women-focused online media outlet that was spun out of the Beautystack beauty marketplace founded by the former stylist Sharmadean Reid.

The 45-minute £150 “sex life reboot” is being led by Dr Karen Gurney, a clinical psychologist and psycho-sexologist who promises “to evaluate and reset a couple’s or an individual’s sex life through a Sex Life MOT”. Other options include a £50 confidence coaching session or £99 “creative breakthrough” meeting with a hypnotherapist.