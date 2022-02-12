February 12, 2022

BYLINES OF BRUTALITY: CNN Analyst Lit up by Internet After She Advocates Physical Destruction Against Freedom Convoy.

CNN analyst and Harvard professor Juliette Kayyem tweeted about a Wall Street Journal report of how the truckers have a blockade at the Ambassador Bridge on the border between Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario. She had some suggestions for how to get rid of the Freedom Convoy.

“The convoy protest, applauded by right-wing media as a ‘freedom protest,’ is an economic and security issue now. The Ambassador Bridge link constitutes 28% of annual trade movement between US and Canada. Slash the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers, and move the trucks,” Kayyem wrote. It should be noted that Kayyem worked for the Obama DHS as well.

Now let’s just say, that Harvard/CNN aren’t sending their best here. If you slash the tires and empty the gas tanks, how are you going to move the trucks? She doesn’t understand the setup there, or that the tow trucks have already refused a request from the city of Ottawa because they work with the truckers and they support them too.

Kayyem doubled down on the consequences she wanted protesters to suffer.