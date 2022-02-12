February 12, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Weiner Wants to Get into Your Ear. Let me explain:

The radio show is called The Left vs. The Right. I guess Sliwa is “the right”? Well, it’s about time Weiner got to co-host a show. I always thought he and Eliot Spitzer should team up. C’mon, wouldn’t you tune in for Weiner/Spitzer?

Weiner is as focused and rational as ever:

“I am not going back into public life, I am doing a radio show with a friend of mine,” he exclusively tells Page Six. He added, “It’s not a conscious decision,” before joking to us, “I have a face for radio, but I don’t know if I have a place in radio as a career. Sometimes it is what it is.”

I gotta admit, I’m Weiner-curious. I’ll be listening to WABC online tomorrow to hear what he has to say. Everybody deserves a 22nd chance!