February 11, 2022

BLAINE PARDOE: Fight Back Against the Woke Bullies Trying to Silence Conservatives.

Until last year I was aware of the cancel culture and the self-proclaimed work warriors out trolling the net but was unsure how bad the problem really was. Then it hit home. I had a man, a criminal on probation who was pretending online to be a lesbian female, go after one of my publishers and attempt to get my books delisted. When my publisher said no, this individual contacted a fellow writer and made threats against my life. This was mixed in with a campaign of threatening emails, links to horrific videos, and more veiled threats in messages. The trigger that set this person off was my novel Blue Dawn … BEFORE it was even published!

A protective order is in place and law enforcement is monitoring this person. Even then I wondered if this was just some crazed stalker, a fluke. Sadly, it wasn’t.

In recent months, talking with other conservative authors, I found that this is now the norm. “Welcome to the club!” one told me.