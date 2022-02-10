February 10, 2022

WHY IS BRANDON WHITE-SPLAINING TO AN AFRICAN-AMERICAN JOURNALIST? Biden Downplays Question From NBC’s Lester Holt About Inflation: ‘You’re Being A Wise Guy.’

President Joe Biden lashed out during an interview with NBC News host Lester Holt on Thursday after Holt asked Biden about the ongoing problem of inflation that Americans are facing.

“I think it was back in July, you said inflation was going to be temporary,” Holt said. “I think a lot of Americans are wondering what your definition of temporary is.”

“Well, you’re being a wise guy with me a little bit, and I understand that’s your job,” Biden responded. “But look, at the time, what happened was the, uh, let’s look at the reasons for the inflation. And the reason for the inflation is the supply chains were cut off, meaning that the products, for example, automobiles, the lack of computer chips to be able to build those automobiles so they could function, they need those computer chips, they were not available.”

“So, what happens?” Biden added. “When the number of cars were reduced, the new cars reduced, it made up at one point one-third the cost of inflation because the price of automobiles were up.”

Holt’s question to Biden comes as new inflation numbers were released on Thursday that showed that inflation has skyrocketed to its fastest pace in four decades.