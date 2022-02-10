February 10, 2022
WHY IS BRANDON WHITE-SPLAINING TO AN AFRICAN-AMERICAN JOURNALIST? Biden Downplays Question From NBC’s Lester Holt About Inflation: ‘You’re Being A Wise Guy.’
President Joe Biden lashed out during an interview with NBC News host Lester Holt on Thursday after Holt asked Biden about the ongoing problem of inflation that Americans are facing.
“I think it was back in July, you said inflation was going to be temporary,” Holt said. “I think a lot of Americans are wondering what your definition of temporary is.”
“Well, you’re being a wise guy with me a little bit, and I understand that’s your job,” Biden responded. “But look, at the time, what happened was the, uh, let’s look at the reasons for the inflation. And the reason for the inflation is the supply chains were cut off, meaning that the products, for example, automobiles, the lack of computer chips to be able to build those automobiles so they could function, they need those computer chips, they were not available.”
“So, what happens?” Biden added. “When the number of cars were reduced, the new cars reduced, it made up at one point one-third the cost of inflation because the price of automobiles were up.”
Holt’s question to Biden comes as new inflation numbers were released on Thursday that showed that inflation has skyrocketed to its fastest pace in four decades.
Also from the same interview with Holt, a classic Biden Trunalimunumaprzure moment:
Biden: "And there is no way we were ever going to unite Ukraine…I mean excuse me Iraq…Afghanistan." pic.twitter.com/QfZ67Hyp45
— Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) February 11, 2022
Even before Biden’s brain decomposed into tapioca, he’s had a notoriously punitive relationship with journalists, despite most of them being his party’s operatives with bylines:
● Joe Biden Snaps at Another Female Reporter.
● Biden Snaps At Reporter For Asking About Bombshell New York Post Reports, Does Not Deny.
● President Wise Guy: “Joe Biden is playing hard to get. He’s involved in an unrequited love affair: The media adore him, but he hates them.”
● ‘Classy:’ Joe Biden Snaps At Reporter After Being Asked About Hunter’s Paternity Test.
● Bullying Biden Yells at Fox’s Doocy: ‘Ask the Right Questions!’
● Biden Accused of Sexism After Remarks to Female Moderator.
● Biden Explodes When Confronted On Lying About Charlottesville. Video Proves Biden Wrong.
And these classics from the Obama era:
● VP Biden’s Office Apologizes For Locking Reporter In Storage Closet During Fundraiser.
● Vengeance: Biden’s Office Seeks Investigation Into Unfriendly Journalist.
And of course, ground zero, from 1988: Why Joe Biden’s First Campaign for President Collapsed After Just 3 Months.