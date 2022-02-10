February 10, 2022

HUDSON, OHIO MAYOR SAYS ICE FISHING COULD LEAD TO PROSTITUTION:

At a city council meeting earlier this week the council president mentioned that some residents requested permission to ice fish on Hudson Springs Lake, which is illegal. The council discussed the issue for a while, worrying that an ice fisher might fall through the ice. Then the cerebrally challenged Mayor opened his mouth.

“If you open this up to ice fishing, while on the surface it sounds good, then what happens next year?” Shubert asked. “Does someone come back and say ‘I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park, for X amount of time?’ And then if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem: prostitution. And now you’ve got the police chief and the police department involved.”

See what I mean? This guy has issues.