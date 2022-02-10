February 10, 2022

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: John Nolte: Fascist Law and Order: SVU Showrunner Regrets Not Blacklisting the Unvaccinated.

More anti-science hate from left-wing Hollywood as a Law & Order: SVU showrunner regrets not blacklisting the unvaccinated.

In two tweets loaded with misinformation, showrunner Warren Leight writes, “To my sadness we are still offering parts to actors only to learn they STILL aren’t vaccinated… Our community has to look out for each other,” he adds, “especially when working unmasked in close quarters. The stream of misinformation is toxic.”

“The vast majority here are also vaccinated, he added in a follow-up tweet, “but I’ve been surprised that even some older members of our community have chosen to play Russian Roulette with Covid.”

The only thing Leight wrote that is not misinformation is “the stream of misinformation is toxic.”

Yes — yes, it is, and this showrunner’s tweets are a perfect example of that toxic stream of misinformation.