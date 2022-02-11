February 11, 2022

CNN SPINS ITS OWN POLL: Most Biden detractors say he’s done nothing they like since becoming president. “The finding, from a CNN Poll conducted by SSRS in January and February, highlights the entrenched politics driving the nation at the start of the midterm year, with little agreement across party lines on priorities for the government or how to handle the coronavirus pandemic.”

See, the bad numbers aren’t really about Joe Biden. They’re about those crazy fringe people who can’t admit he’s gotten even one thing right.

Well, he hasn’t.