February 11, 2022

HMM: The Capitol Police Issue Suspicious Statement Over Spying Scandal. “If U.S. Capitol Police were merely securing the room after finding the door open, why take photographs of constitutionally protected information?”

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:05 am
