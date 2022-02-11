February 11, 2022
HMM: The Capitol Police Issue Suspicious Statement Over Spying Scandal. “If U.S. Capitol Police were merely securing the room after finding the door open, why take photographs of constitutionally protected information?”
HMM: The Capitol Police Issue Suspicious Statement Over Spying Scandal. “If U.S. Capitol Police were merely securing the room after finding the door open, why take photographs of constitutionally protected information?”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.