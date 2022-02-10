February 10, 2022

THE MOTE IN DISNEY’S EYE: Disney+ orders series on protector of Anne Frank’s family.

Israel’s Keshet Studios is set to produce a series for Disney+ on Miep Gies, a woman who helped hide Anne Frank and her family from the Nazis.

The show will be titled “A Small Light” after a famous quote from Gies, who once declared “I don’t like being called a hero because no one should ever think you have to be special to help others.”

“Even an ordinary secretary or a housewife or a teenager can turn on a small light in a dark room.”

Gies played a crucial role in bringing Anne Frank’s story to the world – she was the one who discovered the record Anne kept of her time in the Secret Annex, the area where the Frank family and a number of other Jews were hidden.