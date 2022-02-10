«
February 10, 2022

PIVOT! Midterm Variant Wrecking Flu Manchu Mandates.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Gotta love this line: “Not since the collapse of the Hindenburg Line in 1918 have such bitterly held positions been abandoned so quickly.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:45 pm
