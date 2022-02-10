February 10, 2022

DON’T GET COCKY: Byron York: Are Democrats doomed?

5. The direction of the country. Another poll staple is the question of whether one believes the country is on the right track or whether it has gotten off course. Most of the time, most people believe the country is off course in some way or another. But the number has gotten quite high recently — about two-thirds believe the country is on the wrong track. That points toward change.

The bottom line is that all of these issues look bad for Democrats. And all involve, in one way or another, Joe Biden. “The midterms are about one thing and one thing only,” says a Republican strategist. “And that is a referendum on the incumbent president — end of story.” As long as Biden remains the key factor in the midterm elections, Democratic chances are not good, no matter the spin.