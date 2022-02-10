February 10, 2022

TOYOTA AD SAYS KAEPERNICK ANTHEM PROTEST WAS ‘SIGN OF RESPECT TO THE MILITARY:’

A new Toyota commercial featuring Colin Kaepernick claims the former NFL quarterback’s controversial national anthem protest was a “sign of respect to the military.”

The ad, which aired Friday morning on Howard University’s radio station, says Kaepernick’s decision to go “on one knee” during the national anthem “came as a sign of respect to the military” and “changed the world.” The commercial also calls Kaepernick a “two-time Super Bowl quarterback,” which is false. Kaepernick appeared in one Super Bowl, a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“Colin Rand Kaepernick, a two-time Super Bowl quarterback and NFL record holder, first knelt on one knee during the national anthem in 2016 as a sign of respect to the military and a symbol of protest against police shootings,” the Toyota ad says. “He changed the world and sparked a peaceful form of protest that continues around the world.”

The ad also features an audio clip in which Kaepernick himself explains his decision to kneel. He does not mention the military in the clip—instead, he says he kneeled to “bring awareness and make people realize what’s really going on in this country.”

“This country stands for freedom, liberty, justice for all,” Kaepernick says in the ad. “And it’s not happening for all right now.”

The activist made clear in 2016 that he kneeled during the anthem to protest police brutality. In an interview at the time, Kaepernick said he would not “stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppressed black people and people of color.”