February 9, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Stacey Abrams Drops the Mask.

This week, Stacey Abrams made history: For the first time ever, she actually contributed something useful to society.

Until now, Abrams’ main claim to fame was refusing to admit she lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race. She’s gotten a lot of mileage out of that from her fellow Democrats, who hold her up as a martyr and therefore a hero. Now she’s running for governor again, which in her mind is actually a reelection bid.

That was going fine until this happened:

With one indelible image, Stacey Abrams has encapsulated the frustrations of parents across the country. Here’s an obese 48-year-old woman sitting maskless while surrounded by masked children. Abrams is at much higher risk of COVID than those kids are, yet the rules don’t seem to apply to her. She wants to condemn these tykes to a future full of masked faces, even while her ego won’t allow her to cover her own.