February 9, 2022
JIM TREACHER: Stacey Abrams Drops the Mask.
This week, Stacey Abrams made history: For the first time ever, she actually contributed something useful to society.
Until now, Abrams’ main claim to fame was refusing to admit she lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race. She’s gotten a lot of mileage out of that from her fellow Democrats, who hold her up as a martyr and therefore a hero. Now she’s running for governor again, which in her mind is actually a reelection bid.
That was going fine until this happened:
With one indelible image, Stacey Abrams has encapsulated the frustrations of parents across the country. Here’s an obese 48-year-old woman sitting maskless while surrounded by masked children. Abrams is at much higher risk of COVID than those kids are, yet the rules don’t seem to apply to her. She wants to condemn these tykes to a future full of masked faces, even while her ego won’t allow her to cover her own.
While the reduction of masking requirements is in part battlefield preparation for the midterms, it was also likely driven by the backlash from voters seeing politicians posing unmasked, particularly with masked kids. Earlier: Revenge of the Covid Moms: “Maud Maron hates the whole you-gotta-show-your-vaccine-passport-to-get-into-a-restaurant thing, and she thinks masking indoors is atrocious, but this is bright blue New York City, so fine. It’s just, ‘when Kathy Hochul’—the governor—’gets on the screen, talking about how she wants to protect us and keep the masks in schools, she doesn’t have a f**king mask on her face, and I’m so sick of politicians who take the mask off their face to tell me to put the mask on my children—like how dare you?’ Anyway, that’s why she’s running for Congress.”