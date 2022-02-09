February 9, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN COOLLY OBJECTIVE JOURNALISM: CNN anchor admits she’s ‘officially out of ideas’ for ‘what to do about Joe Rogan.’

“Well, I’ll admit, I’m out of ideas for what to do about Joe Rogan,” CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota said on Wednesday. “I’m officially out of ideas.”

“I’m confused by both ‘it’s always been out there, but this is a political hit job.’ ‘It feels good that it’s out, but then also I really need to address this,'” co-anchor Victor Blackwell said, summarizing Rogan’s remarks about the controversies. “I mean, it seems like there are at least three different narratives that are coming here.”

“Listen, I think that he’s saying out loud things that we want people who are caught doing horrible things to say, which is, ‘I’m going to do better, I feel ashamed of this, I’m sorry about this.’ And so I think that all of that is great,” Camerota said. “I think that where there’s the misalignment is that, basically he just said, ‘How dumb are you if you’re taking medical advice from me,’ okay? I posed that same question about Joe Rogan. The people who were taking medical advice from him, how dumb are they? But he has this huge platform that does influence, you know, millions of people. So there’s a misalignment between this sort of personal responsibility and the size of his platform.”