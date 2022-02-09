February 9, 2022

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Beto Backtracks on AR-15 Confiscation: ‘I’m not Interested in Taking Anything From Anyone.’

Hell no, Beto O’Rourke does not want to take your AR-15. At least, not anymore.

The Texas Democrat currently running for governor said he does not want to force Texans to turn in their guns.

“I’m not interested in taking anything from anyone,” O’Rourke told supporters during a campaign stop in Tyler, Texas on Tuesday. “What I want to make sure that we do is defend the Second Amendment.”

That’s literally the opposite of what he told a national audience during a presidential primary debate in 2020.

“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” he said in September 2019. “We’re not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore.”

O’Rourke doubled down on the pledge throughout his 2019 campaign. He even promised those who did not participate in his mandatory buyback scheme would face severe punishment.

“If someone does not turn in an AR-15, or an AK-47, one of these weapons of war, or brings it out in public and brandishes it in an attempt to intimidate—as we saw in Kent State recently—then that weapon will be taken from them,” Beto told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “If they persist, there will be other consequences from law enforcement.”

Police were unenthused by the idea, though.