February 9, 2022

ATTACKS ON RON DESANTIS OVER FLORIDA’S ‘DON’T SAY GAY’ BILL HAVE NO BASIS IN REALITY:

As a gay conservative myself, I decided to read the actual bill to see what all the outrage was about. As is so often the case, the left-wing shrieking moral outrage and charges of bigotry are wildly overblown and not based in reality. Does the proposed Florida law really “prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity,” as Twitter’s trending topics put it?

No. It doesn’t.

Quoting from the actual bill text, it simply “prohibit[s] a school district from encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels.” (Emphasis added.)

The proposed law also specifies encouragement of discussions on these topics cannot be done “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” Importantly, this bill does not prohibit students from having these discussions on their own initiative. Discussions of sexuality and gender identity simply can’t be forced by the schools.