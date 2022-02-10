February 10, 2022

I’VE SEEN THE LOCKDOWNS AND THE DAMAGE DONE: Number of Colorado restaurants that expect to close has doubled. “Some of the main reasons for the trepidation among restaurant owners are increasing operating costs from labor and supplies. Almost every survey respondent said their labor costs have risen since January 2021, with another 90% saying they raised their menu prices in response.”

At my favorite sports bar for lunch last week, I noticed all the prices on the menu had been Sharpie’d out. I also heard a random guy at the bar shout, “Let’s go Brandon!”

Coincidence?