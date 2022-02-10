February 10, 2022

KATIE PAVLICH: Americans Are Noticing Something Odd About the Wuhan Coronavirus Tests Biden Sent Out.

Last week White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the administration’s curation of tests from China, the very country responsible for the pandemic.

“I would say our objective continues to be to increase U.S. manufacturing capacity of tests. We also needed to meet a need that we had in this country for more tests and a shortage of tests and the understandable demand from people across this country to get tests and make them free and accessible, which required us purchasing some of those tests from China in order to meet that demand,” Psaki said.

Further cold winter weather, which the administration didn’t factor in when sending tests through the Postal Service, has invalidated a countless number of tests.