KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Dems’ Disturbing Soviet 2.0 Dream for America Is Coming True. “Back in the Cold War days, American Democrats had a thinly veiled admiration for all things Soviet Union. In fact, the Democrats never thought ill of the Russians at all until the 2016 presidential election, when they needed someone to blame for the fact that their precious Granny Maojackets lost to Donald Trump.”