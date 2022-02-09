«
»

February 9, 2022

COLLAPSE: He’s Fallen and He Can’t Get Up: Joe Biden Poll Average Slumps to Under 40 for the First Time. “Just when Biden needs support on Capitol Hill to turn things around, do you know what he did?”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Convoy!

Related:

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:52 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.