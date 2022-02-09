February 9, 2022

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Dems, MSM Busy Tossing Their COVID Failures Into the Memory Hole. “The Democrats have been pivoting so forcefully on various COVID-related things this past week that I’m surprised they aren’t all dizzy and nauseated, the poor dears. Ivermectin, natural immunity, the efficacy of cloth masks, you name it, they’ve been Team 180. And being the party of the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, they’ve been trying to erase the memory of their previous, horribly wrong policies.”

Remember in November.