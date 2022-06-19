«
»

June 19, 2022

3RD CAVALRY REGIMENT ON A STARRY NIGHT AT FORT IRWIN: I should have put this photo up several days ago. A machine gunner spins a light with the Milky Way above. The staff sergeant who took it has a fine eye with a sci-fi feel.

Posted by Austin Bay at 2:04 pm
