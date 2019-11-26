THANKSGIVING PREP: The VodkaWife™ uses her own personal variation on Alton Brown’s deservedly famous turkey brine:

1 cup kosher salt

½ cup light brown sugar

½ gallon vegetable stock

½ gallon low-sodium chicken stock

1 tablespoon (or more!) black peppercorns

1-½ teaspoons allspice berries

3 tablespoons (ish) fresh chopped ginger

1 gallon heavily iced water

The turkey and the brine go in a heavy-grade trash bag which goes into one of those big Home Depot barrels which goes in the garage for at least 24 hours.

It isn’t quite leg-of-lamb delicious, but if you’re doing turkey it’s hard to do better than this.

Also: Forget adding butter when you’re mashing the potatoes, and use duck fat instead.