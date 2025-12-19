WINNING!!!: I’ve been beating the drum for the last several years about the federal government’s “Minority Serving Institution” programs. These are programs that shovel large sums of money to colleges and universities based on whether they have high minority student enrollment. For example, to be a Hispanic Serving Institution, at least 25% of a college or university’s students must be Hispanic. These programs are UNCONSTITUTIONAL. I’ve urged this before both large and small crowds, in various cities, both live and via Zoom. Dan Morenoff, who is the Executive Director of the American Civil Rights Project (where I’m chairman of the board) has been plugging away with me. I also enlisted by former special assistant Alex Heideman to write on the issue. And we’re getting somewhere.

The latest development is a 48-page official opinion from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel agreeing that these race-based programs are simply unconstitutional. The opinion is binding on the executive branch.

In addition, Senator Jim Banks (R-IN) has introduced a bill—called the PELL Act—that would abolish the programs once and for all. You can read about it here.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has brought a lawsuit (and my American Civil Rights Project has successfully intervened in that lawsuit (representing both the NAS (National Association of Scholars) and FASORP (Faculty, Alumni, & Students Opposed to Racial Preferences).

Things are rolling.