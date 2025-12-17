YES, THE SO-CALLED PALESTINE SOLIDARITY MOVEMENT FOMENTS VIOLENCE AGAINST JEWS, PART II: Columbia University student Khymani James publicly stated that “Zionists don’t deserve to live” and that others should be “grateful that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists.” Although Columbia University Apartheid Divest, the umbrella anti-Israel campus group, initially issued an apology on his behalf, the group later rescinded that apology and explicitly endorsed “armed resistance,” while James himself disavowed any expression of regret.