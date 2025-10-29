KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Pondering How Much Magic Bari Weiss Can Work at CBS News. “As Weiss casts her eyes about for what needs to be fixed at CBS News, 60 Minutes would be the most obvious place to start. It’s the clogged toilet of bias at CBS News and it needs to be addressed. The program has been awful since, well, forever. I honestly can’t remember a time when 60 Minutes wasn’t merely a televised fan club for the Democratic National Committee.”