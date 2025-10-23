AMERICA’S PROGRESSIVE DESCENT INTO PSYCHOSIS:

If you missed it, the woman who thought it was a good and persuasive idea to show up in an inflatable penis costume outside of an upscale shopping mall on a sunny Saturday, where families were out enjoying the weather, is… 61 years old.

Not some stupid college kid. A 61-year-old woman.

A friend of mine whose son was on the scene relates that Gamble was in the street screaming obscenities at passing cars, and even jumped in front of one driven by a brand new driver who nearly hit her, before she was arrested.

Because her candidate didn’t win an election.

And the video of the arrest has gone viral because the screeching coven of progressive hysterics across the country has decided that this is a First Amendment violation of some kind — that the right to protest involves dressing oneself up as a specimen of male genitalia in front of unsuspecting citizens.

Bear in mind, these are the people who wanted to lock you up and take your kids away for not wearing a face diaper or forcing your family to take a COVID shot, but somehow they’re the defenders of the First Amendment now.

Yes, this is an extreme case.

But it’s not an isolated case.

MSNBC put the demented Robert De Niro on their air so that he could declare that White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller was a Nazi, and DeNiro then allowed that such a status would be unusual given that Miller is Jewish. Nobody at that network batted an eye. Maybe Miller’s inevitable lawsuit will change that, but the inherent psychosis is no less substantive.

And this week, we’re seeing a large number of these people come completely unglued over Trump’s having broken ground on construction of a new ballroom facility at the White House, which will expand its capacity for hosting events to 650 people, up from the current 200. The project is being financed with $250 million in private donations, and it will improve a part of the White House’s East Wing, which has stood mostly useless since the Truman administration.